Supreme Court Sidesteps School Admission Bias Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a case on admissions criteria at elite Boston public high schools. Critics argued the policy discriminated against white and Asian students. Despite dissent from two conservative Justices, the court moved not to hear the appeal, keeping a lower court's ruling intact.

Updated: 09-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:48 IST
In a recent decision, the U.S. Supreme Court opted not to hear a case involving admission practices at Boston public high schools, sidestepping a contentious issue on racial diversity in education.

The court's refusal to review the appeal leaves intact a lower court's decision supporting the use of zip codes, income, and academic performance as criteria, amid allegations that the approach unfairly targeted white and Asian students.

The legal battle, spearheaded by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of concerned parents, sought to challenge what dissenting Justices termed as 'racial balancing' that contradicts constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

