Himachal Pradesh CM Announces Six New Schemes for Two-Year Government Milestone

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will launch six new schemes to commemorate two years of his government on December 11. The celebration, set to take place in Bilaspur, will include initiatives like e-taxi services and educational aid for children of widows, along with honoring freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to unveil six innovative schemes as his government marks its two-year milestone on December 11. The event in Bilaspur will feature key developments including the launch of e-taxi services under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarojgar Yojna and educational support for children of widows through the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna.

In addition to these initiatives, the Himachal Pradesh Shiva Project, Him Bhog Atta, and the Cow Dung Purchase Scheme are among the new programs to be introduced. The celebration will also see the disbursement of funds to farmers for maize purchases, the launch of five Ayush Mobile Vans, and recognition of freedom fighters.

With over 30,000 participants expected, the event carries the theme 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Atamnirbhar Himachal.' Chief Guest Rajiv Sukhla will oversee the proceedings, as the district administration ensures seamless traffic flow and provision of essential services. Concurrently, Sukhu emphasized the need for an online application platform for welfare schemes, aligning with the government's priority on social security and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

