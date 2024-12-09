Left Menu

Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant engineer, Ranjan Bagwe, was arrested by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe from a contractor seeking approval for public toilets under the 'pay-and-use' scheme. He was caught during an ACB operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:26 IST
Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation assistant engineer has been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a contractor, officials reported on Monday.

The accused, Ranjan Bagwe, was detained last Friday following allegations that he demanded a bribe from a contractor. The contractor was seeking approval for public toilet construction as part of the BMC's 'pay-and-use' initiative, led by the civic body's solid waste management department, according to the officials.

The contractor had submitted applications for toilet projects at strategic locations including Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and near Reay Road railway station. The arrest was made when Bagwe allegedly accepted the Rs 3 lakh bribe during a sting operation conducted by the ACB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024