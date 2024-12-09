Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation assistant engineer has been apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a contractor, officials reported on Monday.

The accused, Ranjan Bagwe, was detained last Friday following allegations that he demanded a bribe from a contractor. The contractor was seeking approval for public toilet construction as part of the BMC's 'pay-and-use' initiative, led by the civic body's solid waste management department, according to the officials.

The contractor had submitted applications for toilet projects at strategic locations including Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and near Reay Road railway station. The arrest was made when Bagwe allegedly accepted the Rs 3 lakh bribe during a sting operation conducted by the ACB.

(With inputs from agencies.)