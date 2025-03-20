Opposition Voices Allegations of Bias in Maharashtra Legislature
The Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra accused state legislature presiding officers of bias in a meeting with Governor C P Radhakrishnan. A memorandum, signed by Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, criticized the conduct of legislative council and assembly proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's opposition leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition convened with Governor C P Radhakrishnan to level charges of alleged partiality against the state's legislative presiding officers.
Criticism was directed at Ram Shinde, legislative council chairman, and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, for allegedly not adhering to procedural norms, as highlighted in the memorandum submitted by notable opposition figures.
The memorandum emphasized the diminished time allowed to opposition members to voice concerns, and the absence of key ministers during significant budgetary discussions, casting doubt over the fairness of legislative operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maverick Adrian Orr Resigns as New Zealand's Central Bank Governor
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr Resigns After Seven Years of Service
Governor Bhalla Reviews Manipur's Highway Progress
Gravity was mentioned in Vedic texts before Newton: Rajasthan governor
RBI governor pushes for responsible innovation, compliance by new players in regulatory space