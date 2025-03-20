Blame Game: The Film 'Chhaava' and Maharashtra's Political Tensions

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sharply criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for linking the recent Nagpur violence to the historical film 'Chhaava,' which they claim shows his weak morale.

The film, depicting the execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, is said to have incited emotions, sparking protests by Hindu right-wing groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Amid these tensions, rumors of a 'chadar' burning exacerbated the situation, leading to clashes and injuries among police officers. Fadnavis clarified that no sacrilegious act occurred, yet the unrest highlights a growing socio-political divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)