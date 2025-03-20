Left Menu

Blame Game: The Film 'Chhaava' and Maharashtra's Political Tensions

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for attributing the Nagpur violence to the film 'Chhaava,' indicating weakened morale. The film's depiction of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's execution stirred emotions. Hindu groups demand removing Aurangzeb's tomb. Rumors of sacrilege further fueled unrest, prompting widespread political and social debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:21 IST
Blame Game: The Film 'Chhaava' and Maharashtra's Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sharply criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for linking the recent Nagpur violence to the historical film 'Chhaava,' which they claim shows his weak morale.

The film, depicting the execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, is said to have incited emotions, sparking protests by Hindu right-wing groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Amid these tensions, rumors of a 'chadar' burning exacerbated the situation, leading to clashes and injuries among police officers. Fadnavis clarified that no sacrilegious act occurred, yet the unrest highlights a growing socio-political divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025