Peaceful Resolution Assured: District Magistrate Addresses Farmers' Concerns

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, Manish Kumar Varma, reassured representatives from the farmer community that law enforcement would refrain from entering farmers' residences without permission.

In a meeting at his camp office, CPI(M) MP Amraram and officials from AIKS, CITU, and AIDWA presented grievances against alleged police actions that included house arrests.

Protesters from Uttar Pradesh have been demanding proper compensation for their land taken by the government. Their march to Delhi was halted by police, leading to a sit-in protest which was subsequently disrupted by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)