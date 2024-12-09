Left Menu

Peaceful Resolution Assured: District Magistrate Addresses Farmers' Concerns

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Varma assured a delegation of farmer associations that police would not trespass into farmers' homes. Protests have erupted over demands for compensation for acquired land. Dialogue with the authorities was deemed essential to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:30 IST
  • India

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, Manish Kumar Varma, reassured representatives from the farmer community that law enforcement would refrain from entering farmers' residences without permission.

In a meeting at his camp office, CPI(M) MP Amraram and officials from AIKS, CITU, and AIDWA presented grievances against alleged police actions that included house arrests.

Protesters from Uttar Pradesh have been demanding proper compensation for their land taken by the government. Their march to Delhi was halted by police, leading to a sit-in protest which was subsequently disrupted by authorities.

