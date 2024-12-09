Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Haiti's Vulnerable Cite Soleil

A devastating massacre in Haiti's Cite Soleil claimed around 180 lives over the weekend. The violence, allegedly orchestrated by gang leader Monel 'Mikano' Felix due to suspicions of witchcraft, highlights the challenges posed by armed gangs. The turmoil in Haiti has worsened, demanding urgent international intervention.

Updated: 09-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating massacre unfolded over the weekend in Haiti's Cite Soleil, claiming the lives of around 180 people, according to the prime minister's office. A gang leader, Monel 'Mikano' Felix, allegedly ordered the violence, suspecting that witchcraft caused his child's illness.

The attacks primarily targeted the elderly, said Haiti's National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH). Witness accounts suggest the death toll could rise, as bodies were reportedly burned in the streets. The organization accused Felix of acting on advice from a voodoo priest.

This tragedy underscores Haiti's rampant gang violence, which has surged amid political turmoil and lack of resources. With armed groups expanding their influence, calls intensify for transforming an under-resourced U.N. mission into a peacekeeping force, though opposition remains from some international powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

