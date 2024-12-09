Tragedy Unfolds in Haiti's Vulnerable Cite Soleil

A devastating massacre unfolded over the weekend in Haiti's Cite Soleil, claiming the lives of around 180 people, according to the prime minister's office. A gang leader, Monel 'Mikano' Felix, allegedly ordered the violence, suspecting that witchcraft caused his child's illness.

The attacks primarily targeted the elderly, said Haiti's National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH). Witness accounts suggest the death toll could rise, as bodies were reportedly burned in the streets. The organization accused Felix of acting on advice from a voodoo priest.

This tragedy underscores Haiti's rampant gang violence, which has surged amid political turmoil and lack of resources. With armed groups expanding their influence, calls intensify for transforming an under-resourced U.N. mission into a peacekeeping force, though opposition remains from some international powers.

