Marine Sergeant Acquitted in Controversial Subway Chokehold Case

Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine, was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, whom he restrained with a chokehold on a NYC subway. The case sparked public debate, with Neely seen by some as a victim, and Penny as a hero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:47 IST
A former U.S. Marine, Daniel Penny, was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide on Monday, bringing an end to a high-profile case that gripped New York City. Accused of using a chokehold to restrain a homeless man, Jordan Neely, on a subway car, Penny has maintained he never intended any fatal harm.

Neely, who had a history of mental illness, died following the encounter with Penny on an uptown train in May 2023. Though a judge had earlier dismissed second-degree manslaughter charges against him while jurors remained divided, the jury eventually found him not guilty of the lesser charge.

The defense argued that Penny acted in defense amid fears that Neely might harm others, while the prosecution claimed excessive force was used without justification. The case drew significant public attention, polarizing communities and even political lines.

