Protest Sparks Over Missing Man in Manipur

A demonstration by three women outside Manipur's Raj Bhavan on Monday resulted in their detention by police. The protest was over the disappearance of 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu from an army camp in Kangpokpi district.

The detained protesters included Kamalbabu's wife and were held back by female police personnel at the high-security zone. They were later taken to a nearby police station and subsequently released.

Thokchom Sujata, convenor of the women's organization Imagi Meira, joined the protest to demand a meeting with the governor. With Kamalbabu missing for 15 days, the lack of concrete search results has prompted significant public unrest and further involvement from Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

