Protest Sparks Over Missing Man in Manipur
Manipur Police detained three women protesting outside Raj Bhavan over the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu, missing from an army camp. The protest, led by Thokchom Sujata, highlighted the absence of results in the search efforts. Authorities are under pressure as evidence is being investigated.
A demonstration by three women outside Manipur's Raj Bhavan on Monday resulted in their detention by police. The protest was over the disappearance of 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu from an army camp in Kangpokpi district.
The detained protesters included Kamalbabu's wife and were held back by female police personnel at the high-security zone. They were later taken to a nearby police station and subsequently released.
Thokchom Sujata, convenor of the women's organization Imagi Meira, joined the protest to demand a meeting with the governor. With Kamalbabu missing for 15 days, the lack of concrete search results has prompted significant public unrest and further involvement from Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
