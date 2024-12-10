Revolution in Syria: A New Era After Assad
The rebel takeover of Damascus marks the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria. The Salvation Government is set to assume power after a 13-year civil war. As Syrians navigate uncertainty, global implications unfold with the reshaping of Middle Eastern alliances and efforts toward national reconstruction.
In a dramatic turn of events, Prime Minister of the ousted Syrian presidency, Mohammed Jalali, announced a significant power handover to the Syrian rebel-led Salvation Government. This comes after rebels seized control of Damascus following President Bashar al-Assad's departure to Russia, effectively ending his long-standing rule.
The power transition concludes a devastating civil war that's persisted for 13 years. Syrians emerge from this turbulent period with cautious optimism, given the backdrop of longstanding Assad family dominance marked by political repression and conflict-induced humanitarian crises that displaced millions within and beyond Syria's borders.
The evolving landscape sees a ripple effect across international dynamics, particularly regarding regional powers like Iran and Russia. While uncertainties loom large, both from internal rebuilding and external realignment, the new chapter for Syria opens with hopes for stability and security, spearheaded by changing leadership at home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
Kia India Sets Sights on Middle East and Africa for Export Expansion
Biden Welcomes Middle East Ceasefire as Hope for Peace
Israel, Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A New Dawn in Middle East Conflict
Ceasefire Agreements Signal Hope for Middle East Peace