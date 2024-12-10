Revolution in Syria: A New Era After Assad

In a dramatic turn of events, Prime Minister of the ousted Syrian presidency, Mohammed Jalali, announced a significant power handover to the Syrian rebel-led Salvation Government. This comes after rebels seized control of Damascus following President Bashar al-Assad's departure to Russia, effectively ending his long-standing rule.

The power transition concludes a devastating civil war that's persisted for 13 years. Syrians emerge from this turbulent period with cautious optimism, given the backdrop of longstanding Assad family dominance marked by political repression and conflict-induced humanitarian crises that displaced millions within and beyond Syria's borders.

The evolving landscape sees a ripple effect across international dynamics, particularly regarding regional powers like Iran and Russia. While uncertainties loom large, both from internal rebuilding and external realignment, the new chapter for Syria opens with hopes for stability and security, spearheaded by changing leadership at home.

