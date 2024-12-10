Explosions Shake Damascus Near Key Research Center
Explosions were reported in the Barzeh area of Damascus, close to the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre, a site known for its association with chemical weapons under former President Bashar al-Assad. The center has faced sanctions and previous strikes.
A series of blasts were reported in the Barzeh district of Damascus late Monday night, according to local witnesses.
The explosions occurred near the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Centre, an entity that has faced sanctions due to its connection with Syria's chemical weapons program under the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad.
The site has previously been targeted by military strikes, drawing attention to its controversial role in the region's ongoing tension.
