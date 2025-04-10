Left Menu

Syrian Kurds Advocate for Federal System Amidst Political Tensions

Syrian Kurds are advocating for a federal system in post-Assad Syria to ensure regional autonomy and security, which is opposed by the interim president. Kurdish parties have unified around a federalist vision amid security concerns for minorities and dissatisfaction with current governance under Islamic law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:31 IST
Syrian Kurds Advocate for Federal System Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, Syrian Kurds are calling for a federal system to be implemented in a post-Assad Syria, emphasizing regional autonomy and security. This proposal stands in contrast to the current interim government's centralized vision, especially as ethnic and sectarian tensions rise.

After the brutal civil war, Kurdish-led forces, who control about a quarter of Syrian territory, seek federalism as a means to address the nation's diverse ethno-religious landscape. While a deal has been signed with Damascus, Kurdish officials express concerns over the exclusionary governance style adopted by the ruling Islamist group.

Badran Jia Kurd, a prominent figure in the Kurdish-led administration, confirmed the coalition's alignment on a federalist model. Despite resistance from interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who argues against its feasibility, Kurdish factions stress the need for a political system that honors Syria's cultural and administrative diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

