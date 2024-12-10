Taiwan Faces Heightened Tensions Amid China's Military Drills
Taiwan heightened its alert status as China initiated military drills impacting regional waters and airspace. Nearly 90 Chinese navy and coast guard ships are positioned around Taiwan waters. The U.S. has urged China to refrain from military actions, emphasizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan escalated its alert level due to China's military exercises affecting vast regional waters and airspace. According to a Taiwan security source, China has mobilized nearly 90 navy and coast guard vessels near Taiwan and surrounding seas, with a majority being naval ships.
Beijing has claimed Taiwan as its territory, responding with drills after the Taiwanese President's Pacific trip. Taiwan reported that China reserved seven airspace areas until Wednesday, primarily off Fujian and Zhejiang provinces' coasts.
The United States monitors these activities, urging China to avoid actions undermining regional peace. Taiwan's military has initiated readiness exercises, citing concerns over destabilization in the Indo-Pacific due to China's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
