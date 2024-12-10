Left Menu

Taiwan Faces Heightened Tensions Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan heightened its alert status as China initiated military drills impacting regional waters and airspace. Nearly 90 Chinese navy and coast guard ships are positioned around Taiwan waters. The U.S. has urged China to refrain from military actions, emphasizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:56 IST
Taiwan Faces Heightened Tensions Amid China's Military Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan escalated its alert level due to China's military exercises affecting vast regional waters and airspace. According to a Taiwan security source, China has mobilized nearly 90 navy and coast guard vessels near Taiwan and surrounding seas, with a majority being naval ships.

Beijing has claimed Taiwan as its territory, responding with drills after the Taiwanese President's Pacific trip. Taiwan reported that China reserved seven airspace areas until Wednesday, primarily off Fujian and Zhejiang provinces' coasts.

The United States monitors these activities, urging China to avoid actions undermining regional peace. Taiwan's military has initiated readiness exercises, citing concerns over destabilization in the Indo-Pacific due to China's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024