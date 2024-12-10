Syria's Sudden Shift: Rebel Victory Unsettles the Region
The rapid overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad has left the region in flux, as a rebel alliance transitions into power. With Assad fleeing to Moscow, questions arise about Syria’s future governance amid regional tensions and international diplomatic maneuvers.
The lightning-fast overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent shockwaves through the region and beyond on Tuesday. As Assad fled to Moscow after more than a decade of civil war, both Syrians and global powers are left pondering the path forward under a new rebel-led government.
The United Nations Security Council was caught off guard by the swift regime change, with diplomats still trying to make sense of Assad's sudden exit after 13 years of stalemate. Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia conveyed the council's surprise, noting the development requires careful observation before assessing its implications.
Under the control of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militia alliance, Syria is at a generational crossroads. As oil prices sway and the U.S. and other regional players seek dialogue with the rebels, Syria's future remains as uncertain as ever. Key questions include whether a stable democracy can emerge and the extent of international engagement with the new power structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tesla China Unveils Exclusive Model Y Discount
Global Push in Busan: Nations Unite to Combat Plastic Pollution Crisis
Madhya Pradesh CM's Europe Mission: Unleashing Industrial Potential
Australia's Pioneering Social Media Ban for Under-16s
Parliament Under Scrutiny: Opposition-Accusations and Government's Stance