Cracking Down: Alleged Sabotage Plot Foiled in Russia

Russian authorities have arrested a dual Russian-German citizen on allegations of plotting a sabotage attack on a railroad in Nizhny Novgorod. The arrest took place on Tuesday, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), explosives were discovered at the suspect's home, raising serious concerns about the intended scale of the disruption.

This development underscores the continuous efforts by security services to safeguard critical infrastructure amid heightened alerts and potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)