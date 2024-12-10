Left Menu

Cracking Down: Alleged Sabotage Plot Foiled in Russia

Russian authorities have detained a dual Russian-German citizen accused of planning a railroad sabotage act in Nizhny Novgorod. The Federal Security Service reported discovering explosives at the suspect's residence. This incident highlights ongoing security measures and vigilance in critical infrastructure protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:25 IST
Cracking Down: Alleged Sabotage Plot Foiled in Russia
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian authorities have arrested a dual Russian-German citizen on allegations of plotting a sabotage attack on a railroad in Nizhny Novgorod. The arrest took place on Tuesday, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), explosives were discovered at the suspect's home, raising serious concerns about the intended scale of the disruption.

This development underscores the continuous efforts by security services to safeguard critical infrastructure amid heightened alerts and potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024