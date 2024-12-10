Left Menu

Emerging Threats: Redefining Human Rights in the Digital Era

President Droupadi Murmu highlights the challenges posed by AI, cyber crimes, and climate change to human rights in her address at the NHRC event marking Human Rights Day. She emphasizes the need for a safe and equitable digital environment as these non-human threats redefine human agency as perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:39 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence has redefined the conventional human rights discourse, typically centered around human agency, according to President Droupadi Murmu. Addressing an NHRC-held event for Human Rights Day, she underscored AI as a potential 'non-human' culprit in human rights violations.

President Murmu further elaborated on the present-day threats posed by cyber crimes and climate change. She stressed that the digital age, despite its transformative potential, also brings forth intricate concerns such as cyberbullying and misinformation, compromising individual dignity and security.

Human Rights Day, celebrated annually on December 10, commemorates the UDHR's adoption by the United Nations in 1948. Highlighting the importance of protecting global human rights, President Murmu urged reflection on AI's role and the pressing need to address climate-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

