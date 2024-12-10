Emerging Threats: Redefining Human Rights in the Digital Era

The increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence has redefined the conventional human rights discourse, typically centered around human agency, according to President Droupadi Murmu. Addressing an NHRC-held event for Human Rights Day, she underscored AI as a potential 'non-human' culprit in human rights violations.

President Murmu further elaborated on the present-day threats posed by cyber crimes and climate change. She stressed that the digital age, despite its transformative potential, also brings forth intricate concerns such as cyberbullying and misinformation, compromising individual dignity and security.

Human Rights Day, celebrated annually on December 10, commemorates the UDHR's adoption by the United Nations in 1948. Highlighting the importance of protecting global human rights, President Murmu urged reflection on AI's role and the pressing need to address climate-related challenges.

