NHRC Launches Probe into Violence in Murshidabad During Anti-Waqf Protests

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has announced an investigation into the violence that erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal, amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Commission responded following a complaint alleging that attacks targeted the Hindu community, with claims of murder, looting, and police inaction.

In the complaint, it was claimed that 'goons' were responsible for several violent acts, including the killing of three individuals and driving a mass exodus of Hindus from the region. The NHRC stressed the severity of the allegations, noting the potential human rights violations involved.

A team from the NHRC's Investigation Division has been tasked with conducting an on-spot inquiry. The findings are expected to be reported within three weeks. Since the violence, which affected several key areas, 221 individuals have been apprehended by police.

