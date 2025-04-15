NHRC Launches Investigation Into Murshidabad Violence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken decisive action in response to the violence that erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The unrest was triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the tragic loss of three lives.

Following the submission of a complaint, which highlighted the alleged murder of a father and son, the NHRC has directed its Director General (Investigation) to deploy a team from its Investigation Division for an on-spot inquiry. This move underscores the seriousness with which the NHRC is approaching the situation.

The inquiry aims to provide clarity and accountability in the wake of the events that affected areas like Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur. With 221 arrests already made in connection with the violence, authorities are pressing forward to resolve the incident swiftly and justly.

