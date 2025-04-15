Left Menu

NHRC Launches Investigation Into Murshidabad Violence

Following violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the NHRC has announced an inquiry. The action comes after a complaint regarding the alleged murder of two individuals during the protests. An inquiry report is expected within three weeks.

Updated: 15-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:22 IST
NHRC Launches Investigation Into Murshidabad Violence
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken decisive action in response to the violence that erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The unrest was triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the tragic loss of three lives.

Following the submission of a complaint, which highlighted the alleged murder of a father and son, the NHRC has directed its Director General (Investigation) to deploy a team from its Investigation Division for an on-spot inquiry. This move underscores the seriousness with which the NHRC is approaching the situation.

The inquiry aims to provide clarity and accountability in the wake of the events that affected areas like Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj, and Jangipur. With 221 arrests already made in connection with the violence, authorities are pressing forward to resolve the incident swiftly and justly.

