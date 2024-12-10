Left Menu

Facebook Moderators Under Siege: Ethiopian Rebels Threaten Amid Meta Dispute

Meta, Facebook's parent company, faces allegations after its contractor, Sama, dismissed threats to content moderators by Ethiopian rebels. Moderators were targeted for removing rebel content, leading to a legal challenge. The case highlights broader issues of content moderation and safety globally.

Updated: 10-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:42 IST
A contractor engaged by Facebook's parent company, Meta, has come under scrutiny for dismissing threats made against content moderators by Ethiopian rebels. These threats have become a central focus of a legal case challenging the dismissal of multiple moderators based in Kenya.

Last year, 185 moderators launched a lawsuit against Meta and two of its contractors, alleging job loss from Sama, a Kenyan firm hired to moderate Facebook content, for trying to form a union. After being terminated, they were prohibited from applying for similar roles at another company, Majorel, following a shift in contractors by Facebook.

Moderators handling Ethiopian content reported being targeted by Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, with their concerns initially disregarded by Sama. Despite a subsequent investigation, the issue highlights ongoing problems regarding content moderation practices and safety protocols for moderators, as seen in recent court filings.

