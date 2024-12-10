Facebook Moderators Under Siege: Ethiopian Rebels Threaten Amid Meta Dispute

A contractor engaged by Facebook's parent company, Meta, has come under scrutiny for dismissing threats made against content moderators by Ethiopian rebels. These threats have become a central focus of a legal case challenging the dismissal of multiple moderators based in Kenya.

Last year, 185 moderators launched a lawsuit against Meta and two of its contractors, alleging job loss from Sama, a Kenyan firm hired to moderate Facebook content, for trying to form a union. After being terminated, they were prohibited from applying for similar roles at another company, Majorel, following a shift in contractors by Facebook.

Moderators handling Ethiopian content reported being targeted by Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, with their concerns initially disregarded by Sama. Despite a subsequent investigation, the issue highlights ongoing problems regarding content moderation practices and safety protocols for moderators, as seen in recent court filings.

(With inputs from agencies.)