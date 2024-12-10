Left Menu

Kalika Patrols: Empowering Safety for Women and Children

Rajasthan Police is launching specialized, all-women Kalika Patrolling Units to enhance safety for women and children in public spaces. These units, identified by unique uniforms, will initially start with 250 teams and expand to 500. The initiative aims to curb eve-teasing and harassment by deploying officers on scooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:42 IST
Kalika Patrols: Empowering Safety for Women and Children
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Police is set to introduce the Kalika Patrolling Units next week, focusing on improving safety for women and children in public areas. These specialized, women-led units will be easily recognizable by their blue uniforms adorned with neon monograms, according to officials.

Malini Agrawal, Additional Director General (Civil Rights), announced that the initiative will commence with 250 teams, each composed of four female officers. Plans are also underway to expand the program to 500 teams, with 35 units allotted to Jaipur, while each District Commissionerate will receive 10 units under senior female supervision.

Driven by frequent complaints of public space harassment, the female patrol teams will operate on black scooters and helmets, signaling authority and accessibility. The units will focus on schools, religious sites, malls, and other sensitive locations, aiming to prevent crimes. A dedicated control room and helpline will also be established to bolster operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024