Kalika Patrols: Empowering Safety for Women and Children

Rajasthan Police is set to introduce the Kalika Patrolling Units next week, focusing on improving safety for women and children in public areas. These specialized, women-led units will be easily recognizable by their blue uniforms adorned with neon monograms, according to officials.

Malini Agrawal, Additional Director General (Civil Rights), announced that the initiative will commence with 250 teams, each composed of four female officers. Plans are also underway to expand the program to 500 teams, with 35 units allotted to Jaipur, while each District Commissionerate will receive 10 units under senior female supervision.

Driven by frequent complaints of public space harassment, the female patrol teams will operate on black scooters and helmets, signaling authority and accessibility. The units will focus on schools, religious sites, malls, and other sensitive locations, aiming to prevent crimes. A dedicated control room and helpline will also be established to bolster operations.

