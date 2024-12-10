Tensions Rise in South China Sea Over Scarborough Shoal Incident

In a move to avoid further tensions, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced that the country will not dispatch its navy to support Filipino fishermen in the disputed Scarborough Shoal, located in the South China Sea. This statement comes after a recent altercation with Chinese vessels.

"We will never engage in an escalation in the West Philippine Sea," Marcos declared to reporters. His remarks emphasize the Philippines' stance on not deploying naval warships that could provoke further conflicts, even as the nation pledges continued support for its fishermen. Meanwhile, China firmly maintains that it is defending its sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministry of China holds the Philippines accountable for recent maritime incidents, attributing them to persistent provocations. The situation escalated when Chinese coastguard vessels used water cannons and engaged in hazardous maneuvers against Philippine ships near the Scarborough Shoal, exacerbating the territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)