Erdogan's Commitment to a Unified Syria: A Call with NATO

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to deliberate on ongoing developments in Syria.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to ensuring a unified and terror-free Syria during the call, according to a statement from his office.

The Turkish leader's office further communicated Erdogan's pledge via a post on the social media platform X, affirming Turkey's strategic role in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)