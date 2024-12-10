Left Menu

Erdogan's Commitment to a Unified Syria: A Call with NATO

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the current situation in Syria. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's dedication to contributing towards the formation of a unified and terror-free Syria, as confirmed by his office through a social media announcement.

Updated: 10-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:31 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to deliberate on ongoing developments in Syria.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to ensuring a unified and terror-free Syria during the call, according to a statement from his office.

The Turkish leader's office further communicated Erdogan's pledge via a post on the social media platform X, affirming Turkey's strategic role in the region.

