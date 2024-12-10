Arrest in Russia: Dual Citizen Accused of Plotting Railway Sabotage

In a significant operation, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a dual Russian-German citizen accused of plotting railway sabotage. The arrest took place in Nizhny Novgorod, with an improvised explosive device confiscated.

The suspect is believed to have been acting under orders from Ukrainian intelligence, though authorities have not disclosed the individual's identity. German officials have yet to comment on the situation.

This development comes after the October arrest of a German national, Nikolai Gayduk, who was accused of planning sabotage activities against energy facilities in Kaliningrad. Relations between the involved nations remain tense following high-profile prisoner swaps earlier in the year.

