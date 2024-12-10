Left Menu

US Intensifies Strike Against IS in Syria Amid Power Vacuum

In response to the Syrian regime's collapse, the US launched extensive airstrikes against Islamic State militants to prevent the group from gaining control amidst the chaos. With ongoing threats from IS and other factions, the US remains committed to curtailing their resurgence while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:02 IST
US Intensifies Strike Against IS in Syria Amid Power Vacuum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has significantly escalated its military efforts against the Islamic State in Syria, delivering a strong message to the militants amid the unstable aftermath of President Bashar Assad's government's overthrow.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed the aim was to deter IS from seizing the opportunity to expand influence in Syria's leadership void. The US unleashed a substantial aerial assault, targeting about 75 locations in the Syrian desert.

Despite the absence of plans to increase troop presence, the US is determined to mitigate IS threats while addressing the intricate web of competing international interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024