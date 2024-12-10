US Intensifies Strike Against IS in Syria Amid Power Vacuum

The United States has significantly escalated its military efforts against the Islamic State in Syria, delivering a strong message to the militants amid the unstable aftermath of President Bashar Assad's government's overthrow.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed the aim was to deter IS from seizing the opportunity to expand influence in Syria's leadership void. The US unleashed a substantial aerial assault, targeting about 75 locations in the Syrian desert.

Despite the absence of plans to increase troop presence, the US is determined to mitigate IS threats while addressing the intricate web of competing international interests in the region.

