Explosive Incident Outside Gurugram Nightclub: Arrest Made

A low-intensity explosion outside a night club in Gurugram's Sector 29 stirred alarm early Tuesday morning. Authorities report the absence of casualties at the scene, although a scooter was charred and the establishment's signboard suffered damage.

The incident unfolded around 5:15 am when Sachin, allegedly intoxicated, hurled 'sutli bombs' at Human Night Club. Police apprehended him before he could deploy two more bombs, according to an official statement.

On the directive of Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora, a Gurugram Police bomb disposal team was dispatched. They recovered live explosives and a country-made weapon. The NIA and various Gurugram Police units are actively probing the incident, with Sachin in custody for further interrogation.

