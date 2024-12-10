Supreme Court Urges Compliance with Internet Shutdown Guidelines
The Supreme Court has been briefed by the Centre on adherence to its ruling regarding internet shutdowns, emphasizing the necessity and proportionality tests established in the Anuradha Bhasin case. Concerns have been raised over states implementing shutdowns to curb exam cheating, affecting economic activities in digital India.
The Supreme Court has been updated by the Centre regarding its directives to state chief secretaries to comply with the law on internet shutdowns, as per the apex court's earlier verdict in the Anuradha Bhasin case.
The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and P. B. Varale, was informed about the Centre's actions to ensure internet shutdowns adhere to the principles of necessity and proportionality.
Concerns were raised about states imposing shutdowns to prevent exam cheating, which, according to the petitioner, adversely affected economic activities. The Centre reiterated that such actions must remain within constitutional boundaries. The case is set for a further hearing on January 29.
