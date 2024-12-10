Supreme Court Urges Compliance with Internet Shutdown Guidelines

The Supreme Court has been updated by the Centre regarding its directives to state chief secretaries to comply with the law on internet shutdowns, as per the apex court's earlier verdict in the Anuradha Bhasin case.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and P. B. Varale, was informed about the Centre's actions to ensure internet shutdowns adhere to the principles of necessity and proportionality.

Concerns were raised about states imposing shutdowns to prevent exam cheating, which, according to the petitioner, adversely affected economic activities. The Centre reiterated that such actions must remain within constitutional boundaries. The case is set for a further hearing on January 29.

