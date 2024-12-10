Left Menu

Mohamed al-Bashir: Steering Syria's Transitional Future

Mohamed al-Bashir has been named caretaker prime minister of Syria's transitional government, expected to serve until March 1, 2025. Previously, he led the rebel-led Salvation Government before a swift offensive reached Damascus. His appointment was announced during a televised statement on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:48 IST
Mohamed al-Bashir: Steering Syria's Transitional Future

Mohamed al-Bashir has been appointed as caretaker prime minister of the transitional Syrian government, with his term set to continue until March 1, 2025. The announcement was made in a televised statement on Tuesday.

Prior to this role, al-Bashir was at the helm of the rebel-led Salvation Government. His leadership became prominent following a decisive 12-day military campaign that advanced rapidly into Damascus.

His new position signifies a pivotal moment for Syria as the nation navigates its political transition. The appointment marks a significant shift in the country's governance as it seeks stability following years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024