Mohamed al-Bashir: Steering Syria's Transitional Future

Mohamed al-Bashir has been appointed as caretaker prime minister of the transitional Syrian government, with his term set to continue until March 1, 2025. The announcement was made in a televised statement on Tuesday.

Prior to this role, al-Bashir was at the helm of the rebel-led Salvation Government. His leadership became prominent following a decisive 12-day military campaign that advanced rapidly into Damascus.

His new position signifies a pivotal moment for Syria as the nation navigates its political transition. The appointment marks a significant shift in the country's governance as it seeks stability following years of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)