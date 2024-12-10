Left Menu

India Provides Generous Support for Maldives Police Academy Renovation

India has contributed MVR 8.5 million for renovating Maldives' National College of Policing in Addu City. Maldives' Minister emphasized the strong bilateral ties this reflects. The donation was discussed during a police training graduation, attended by Amit Garg from India's Police Academy.

India has taken a firm step in aiding the Maldives by donating MVR 8.5 million for the renovation of the National College of Policing in Addu City. According to a media report on Tuesday, this generous contribution underscores a burgeoning coalition between the two nations.

Maldives' Minister of Homeland, Security, and Technology, Ali Ihusan, reiterated the importance of India's support during the graduation ceremony of the 37th Police Initial Training Course at the Police Academy. He expressed profound gratitude towards the Indian government, citing the renovation support as a significant extension of their bilateral relationship.

The ceremony was graced by Amit Garg, director of India's esteemed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, marking another milestone in Indo-Maldivian camaraderie. This financial aid is seen as a reflection of the special relationship that continues to bind India and the Maldives.

