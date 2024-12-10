Left Menu

Crackdown on Defamation: Nine Journalists Face Legal Action in Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has filed a case against nine journalists and vloggers accused of defaming actress Nargis on social media. While no arrests have been made, the allegations include spreading false information. Two stage dancers have also been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:38 IST
Crackdown on Defamation: Nine Journalists Face Legal Action in Pakistan
Nargis
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing has taken unprecedented legal action against nine journalists and vloggers for allegedly defaming actress Nargis across social media platforms. Despite criminal charges, none of the accused individuals have been detained yet.

The accused, namely Salman Qureshi, Jawad Shah, and several others, face accusations under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. These charges include spreading false and defamatory content aimed at damaging Nargis's reputation.

Nargis, whose recent ordeal reportedly includes severe domestic abuse, claims the defamatory campaign by these individuals has harmed her dignity and modesty. The FIA opened an inquiry after assessing supporting material provided by Nargis, highlighting the severe implications of cyber defamation in today's digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024