Crackdown on Defamation: Nine Journalists Face Legal Action in Pakistan
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has filed a case against nine journalists and vloggers accused of defaming actress Nargis on social media. While no arrests have been made, the allegations include spreading false information. Two stage dancers have also been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.
The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing has taken unprecedented legal action against nine journalists and vloggers for allegedly defaming actress Nargis across social media platforms. Despite criminal charges, none of the accused individuals have been detained yet.
The accused, namely Salman Qureshi, Jawad Shah, and several others, face accusations under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. These charges include spreading false and defamatory content aimed at damaging Nargis's reputation.
Nargis, whose recent ordeal reportedly includes severe domestic abuse, claims the defamatory campaign by these individuals has harmed her dignity and modesty. The FIA opened an inquiry after assessing supporting material provided by Nargis, highlighting the severe implications of cyber defamation in today's digital age.
