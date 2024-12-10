Crackdown on Defamation: Nine Journalists Face Legal Action in Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing has taken unprecedented legal action against nine journalists and vloggers for allegedly defaming actress Nargis across social media platforms. Despite criminal charges, none of the accused individuals have been detained yet.

The accused, namely Salman Qureshi, Jawad Shah, and several others, face accusations under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. These charges include spreading false and defamatory content aimed at damaging Nargis's reputation.

Nargis, whose recent ordeal reportedly includes severe domestic abuse, claims the defamatory campaign by these individuals has harmed her dignity and modesty. The FIA opened an inquiry after assessing supporting material provided by Nargis, highlighting the severe implications of cyber defamation in today's digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)