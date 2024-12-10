Left Menu

New Dawn in Syria: Interim Leadership Announces Transition Amidst Historic Developments

Syria's interim leader, Mohammed al-Bashir, backed by former rebels, has assumed charge as the caretaker prime minister following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The situation progresses towards normalcy, despite Israeli airstrikes targeting military bases to prevent weapons from reaching hostile factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:02 IST
leader

Mohammed al-Bashir, Syria's new interim leader, declared on state television his role as caretaker prime minister with support from former rebels who recently ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Bashir, previously governing a small rebel-held area in the northwest, will lead the interim authority until March 1.

Amidst a backdrop of dual flags — representing unified Syrian opposition — bustling activity returned to Damascus following Assad's removal. Banks reopened, shops resumed business, and street maintenance recommenced, indicating a move towards stability in the capital.

While Israeli airstrikes aimed at curtailing weapon access persisted, the U.N. envoy noted positive messages from HTS, a key rebel group. Nonetheless, international actors are poised to navigate the delicate balance of Syria's evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

