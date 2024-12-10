Left Menu

Farmers Plan to Resume March to Delhi Amid Government Silence

Punjab farmer leaders announced that protests will resume as talks with the government have stalled. Farmers, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, plan a march to Delhi on December 14. They seek support from Punjabi celebrities and face challenges, including injury during previous attempts and differing opinions with political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:20 IST
Punjab farmer leaders are reviving their protests, aiming to march to Delhi on December 14 after unsuccessful attempts at government dialogue. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent leader, emphasized their readiness during a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

At the Shambhu border, Pandher called for support from Punjabi artists, urging them to spotlight farmers' issues during their performances. Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his fast unto death, highlighting the personal sacrifices being made by protestors as farmers face resistance from authorities.

The agitating farmers demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices, debt waivers, pensions, and justice-related agrarian issues. Challenges persist as the government remains unresponsive, prompting continued protests just months after being halted by security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

