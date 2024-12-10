Tragedy in Beed: Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Unrest

The abduction and murder of a village head in Beed district led to significant unrest, with protesters blocking roads, according to police sources on Tuesday. The incident has deeply affected the community and prompted calls for stringent measures against the culprits.

Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota activist, joined the protesters in Massajog village to voice the community's demands for justice. Jarange stressed that failure to apprehend the main culprits would result in the Maratha community taking matters into their own hands.

Police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of the sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. However, the protests escalated with a state transport bus being set ablaze in Kej during the demonstrations. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Bajrang Sonawane has demanded a CBI probe, criticizing the district administration's efforts to capture the main offender.

(With inputs from agencies.)