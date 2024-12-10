Left Menu

Tragedy in Beed: Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Unrest

A village head in Beed district, Maharashtra was abducted and killed, sparking protests. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange joined the outcry, demanding justice. Two suspects were arrested, but unrest continues with community members wanting further action. The call for a CBI inquiry remains vocal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The abduction and murder of a village head in Beed district led to significant unrest, with protesters blocking roads, according to police sources on Tuesday. The incident has deeply affected the community and prompted calls for stringent measures against the culprits.

Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota activist, joined the protesters in Massajog village to voice the community's demands for justice. Jarange stressed that failure to apprehend the main culprits would result in the Maratha community taking matters into their own hands.

Police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of the sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. However, the protests escalated with a state transport bus being set ablaze in Kej during the demonstrations. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Bajrang Sonawane has demanded a CBI probe, criticizing the district administration's efforts to capture the main offender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

