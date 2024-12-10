Tragedy in Beed: Sarpanch's Murder Sparks Unrest
A village head in Beed district, Maharashtra was abducted and killed, sparking protests. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange joined the outcry, demanding justice. Two suspects were arrested, but unrest continues with community members wanting further action. The call for a CBI inquiry remains vocal.
- Country:
- India
The abduction and murder of a village head in Beed district led to significant unrest, with protesters blocking roads, according to police sources on Tuesday. The incident has deeply affected the community and prompted calls for stringent measures against the culprits.
Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota activist, joined the protesters in Massajog village to voice the community's demands for justice. Jarange stressed that failure to apprehend the main culprits would result in the Maratha community taking matters into their own hands.
Police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of the sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. However, the protests escalated with a state transport bus being set ablaze in Kej during the demonstrations. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Bajrang Sonawane has demanded a CBI probe, criticizing the district administration's efforts to capture the main offender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beed
- Maharashtra
- Maratha
- quota
- protest
- sarpanch
- murder
- kidnapping
- CBI probe
- justice
ALSO READ
Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments
Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments
U.S. Condemns Murder of Rabbi in UAE as Attack on Peace
Murder Shockwaves: UAE and Israel Unites Against Antisemitism