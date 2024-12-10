EU and India Clash Over Sanctions Compliance

The European Union has raised concerns with India regarding the alleged involvement of Indian companies in supplying goods with potential military applications to Russia, violating Western sanctions. According to sources familiar with the matter, the EU provided specific inputs on these alleged violations to Indian authorities.

EU Sanctions Envoy David O Sullivan visited India in October, aiming to address systemic solutions to curb the illicit flow of high-priority goods to Russia. Sullivan, on his second visit to India in 2024, also shared details of Indian firms' circumvention of sanctions imposed by the G7 and the EU on Moscow.

With no immediate comment from the Indian government, it is known that India has requested more information from the EU. The issue surfaced after the United States sanctioned 19 Indian private firms for allegedly supplying dual-use technologies to Russia. The EU, concurrently negotiating its 15th sanctions package against Russia, continues to engage with Indian authorities to block these supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)