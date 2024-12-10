Left Menu

EU and India Clash Over Sanctions Compliance

The European Union has flagged the involvement of certain Indian entities in supplying goods potentially for military use to Russia, violating Western sanctions. EU Sanctions Envoy David O Sullivan engaged with Indian officials to find solutions, but India seeks more details while primarily recognizing only UN sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:25 IST
EU and India Clash Over Sanctions Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union has raised concerns with India regarding the alleged involvement of Indian companies in supplying goods with potential military applications to Russia, violating Western sanctions. According to sources familiar with the matter, the EU provided specific inputs on these alleged violations to Indian authorities.

EU Sanctions Envoy David O Sullivan visited India in October, aiming to address systemic solutions to curb the illicit flow of high-priority goods to Russia. Sullivan, on his second visit to India in 2024, also shared details of Indian firms' circumvention of sanctions imposed by the G7 and the EU on Moscow.

With no immediate comment from the Indian government, it is known that India has requested more information from the EU. The issue surfaced after the United States sanctioned 19 Indian private firms for allegedly supplying dual-use technologies to Russia. The EU, concurrently negotiating its 15th sanctions package against Russia, continues to engage with Indian authorities to block these supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024