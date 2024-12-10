EU and India Clash Over Sanctions Compliance
The European Union has flagged the involvement of certain Indian entities in supplying goods potentially for military use to Russia, violating Western sanctions. EU Sanctions Envoy David O Sullivan engaged with Indian officials to find solutions, but India seeks more details while primarily recognizing only UN sanctions.
- Country:
- India
The European Union has raised concerns with India regarding the alleged involvement of Indian companies in supplying goods with potential military applications to Russia, violating Western sanctions. According to sources familiar with the matter, the EU provided specific inputs on these alleged violations to Indian authorities.
EU Sanctions Envoy David O Sullivan visited India in October, aiming to address systemic solutions to curb the illicit flow of high-priority goods to Russia. Sullivan, on his second visit to India in 2024, also shared details of Indian firms' circumvention of sanctions imposed by the G7 and the EU on Moscow.
With no immediate comment from the Indian government, it is known that India has requested more information from the EU. The issue surfaced after the United States sanctioned 19 Indian private firms for allegedly supplying dual-use technologies to Russia. The EU, concurrently negotiating its 15th sanctions package against Russia, continues to engage with Indian authorities to block these supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CNG Price Surge: A Tale of Elections and Supply Cuts
Waaree Energies Secures Major Solar Module Supply Order
Carrefour's Apology Over South American Meat Remarks Sparks Beef Supply Disruptions
India Strengthens Domestic DAP Production Amid Global Supply Challenges
India and Japan's Strategic Economic Security Dialogue: Strengthening Supply Chains and Technology Collaboration