Manipur's Cry for Justice: A Rally Against AFSPA

A massive rally in Imphal protested AFSPA and recent killings in Jiribam by suspected Kuki militants. Organized by multiple local bodies on Human Rights Day, it demanded justice and the removal of AFSPA. The recurring violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups highlights the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:54 IST
In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, hundreds gathered in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday to protest the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and condemn the killings of six people in Jiribam district by suspected Kuki militants last month.

The rally, which was jointly organized by several local organizations to mark Human Rights Day, began at Thau Ground in Imphal West and concluded at Khuman Lampak Stadium, covering approximately 5 kilometers.

Amid heightened security due to the demonstration, protesters carried placards and chanted slogans demanding the withdrawal of AFSPA, describing it as a tool for civilian oppression rather than a measure of public order. The recent reimposition of AFSPA in the violence-hit areas, including Jiribam, remains a contentious issue in the region that seeks peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

