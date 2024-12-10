Manipur's Cry for Justice: A Rally Against AFSPA

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, hundreds gathered in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday to protest the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and condemn the killings of six people in Jiribam district by suspected Kuki militants last month.

The rally, which was jointly organized by several local organizations to mark Human Rights Day, began at Thau Ground in Imphal West and concluded at Khuman Lampak Stadium, covering approximately 5 kilometers.

Amid heightened security due to the demonstration, protesters carried placards and chanted slogans demanding the withdrawal of AFSPA, describing it as a tool for civilian oppression rather than a measure of public order. The recent reimposition of AFSPA in the violence-hit areas, including Jiribam, remains a contentious issue in the region that seeks peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)