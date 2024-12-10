Decades of Darkness: Scandal Unveiled on Caldey Island

An independent review has uncovered appalling cases of child sexual abuse by a monk on Caldey Island, home to a Cistercian Order community off the coast of Wales.

The review highlighted that Father Thaddeus Kotik, who died in 1992, was a "serial and prolific" abuser whose crimes spanned decades. Despite numerous complaints since the 1970s, the issues were shrouded in secrecy and remained unreported to authorities at the time.

Father Jan Rossey, the current abbot, apologised for the failures and pledged reforms. The revelations come after 50 individuals alleged abuse on the island, historically known for its monastic peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)