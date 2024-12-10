Israel Strikes Syrian Naval Vessels at Latakia Port
Israeli military targeted at least six Syrian naval vessels in Latakia port, as reported by British security firm Ambrey. Video evidence showed one vessel listing, while five others were sunk. A Syrian security source claimed the attack also targeted an air defense installation near Latakia.
The Israeli military launched a significant strike on Syrian naval vessels at the port of Latakia on Monday, according to reports from British security firm Ambrey.
Video footage revealed that one vessel was listing, and five others had been sunk, although the port's infrastructure appeared untouched.
The strike aligns with a report from a Syrian security source indicating that an air defense installation near Latakia was also targeted, following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.
