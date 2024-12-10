Left Menu

Pune Police Apprehend Suspects in BJP MLC's Uncle's Kidnapping and Murder

The Pune police have detained two individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Satish Wagh, BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle. Wagh was abducted during a morning walk and found murdered later. Investigations are in progress, with motives like contract killing considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:36 IST
Pune Police Apprehend Suspects in BJP MLC's Uncle's Kidnapping and Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police announced the detention of two suspects tied to the kidnapping and murder of Satish Wagh, the uncle of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar. Wagh, 55, was kidnapped during a morning walk and later found murdered.

Officials reported that multiple injury marks were discovered on Wagh's body. He was seized by a group in an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk, Hadapsar, and his body was found 40 kilometers away on the Pune-Solapur Highway.

Several police teams have been deployed to apprehend further suspects. Wagh was known for his farming ventures and owning a hotel. Police are investigating various angles, including contract killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024