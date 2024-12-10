Pune Police Apprehend Suspects in BJP MLC's Uncle's Kidnapping and Murder

The Pune police announced the detention of two suspects tied to the kidnapping and murder of Satish Wagh, the uncle of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar. Wagh, 55, was kidnapped during a morning walk and later found murdered.

Officials reported that multiple injury marks were discovered on Wagh's body. He was seized by a group in an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk, Hadapsar, and his body was found 40 kilometers away on the Pune-Solapur Highway.

Several police teams have been deployed to apprehend further suspects. Wagh was known for his farming ventures and owning a hotel. Police are investigating various angles, including contract killing.

