Europe Halts Syrian Asylum Amidst Escalating Conflict

Across Europe, countries are halting asylum applications from Syrians after President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia. Austria, Britain, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland have temporarily paused these applications, reflecting rising concerns over Syria's political stability.

Updated: 10-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:43 IST
In response to the complex situation in Syria, several European nations have decided to stop processing asylum applications from Syrians. The move follows the recent developments where rebels took over the Syrian capital, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia.

Austria's interim government has initiated a halt on Syrian asylum applications, directing the interior ministry to draft a program for orderly repatriation. Similarly, the UK and Croatia have paused their decision-making processes on existing asylum claims.

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland have also announced suspensions on processing Syrian asylum seekers, reflecting a unified stance amidst uncertainty about Syria's future.

