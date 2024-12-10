Left Menu

Cyber Nexus: Delhi Police Cracks Chinese-Linked Fraud

Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old involved in a cybercrime racket linked to Chinese handlers. The racket deceived individuals like Gule Raj by promising high returns on stock investments, leading to significant financial losses. The suspect, Alish Hirani, confessed to laundering money through fraudulent bank accounts and cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have uncovered a significant cybercrime operation involving direct connections to Chinese handlers. The breakthrough came with the arrest of a 21-year-old individual, following a financial fraud complaint filed in late September.

A victim, Gule Raj, reported losing Rs 1.42 lakh after being enticed by promises of lucrative stock investment returns through social media platforms.

Investigations led to the arrest of Alish Nazmuddin Hirani, who admitted to facilitating money laundering for the Chinese handlers. Hirani was involved in creating fake bank accounts and converting stolen funds into cryptocurrency through hawala channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

