Cyber Nexus: Delhi Police Cracks Chinese-Linked Fraud

The Delhi Police have uncovered a significant cybercrime operation involving direct connections to Chinese handlers. The breakthrough came with the arrest of a 21-year-old individual, following a financial fraud complaint filed in late September.

A victim, Gule Raj, reported losing Rs 1.42 lakh after being enticed by promises of lucrative stock investment returns through social media platforms.

Investigations led to the arrest of Alish Nazmuddin Hirani, who admitted to facilitating money laundering for the Chinese handlers. Hirani was involved in creating fake bank accounts and converting stolen funds into cryptocurrency through hawala channels.

