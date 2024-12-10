Syria's New Chapter: A Nation Transformed

On Tuesday, Mohammed al-Bashir was announced as Syria's new interim leader, stepping in as caretaker prime minister after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad three days prior. Al-Bashir, who previously led an administration in northwest Syria, will hold this position until March 1.

In a significant development for war-torn Syria, the capital saw the reopening of banks and shops, with traffic returning to the streets and a marked decrease in armed presence. The U.S. has expressed support for Syria's political transition towards inclusive governance while urging the safe destruction of chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, Israeli military actions, including airstrikes on Syrian bases, complicate the transitional government's tasks. Despite these challenges, there is an air of celebration in Damascus, reflecting citizens' optimism as they gradually return to normalcy after Assad's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)