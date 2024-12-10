DRI Cracks Down on Mumbai Gold Smuggling Operation

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled an illicit gold extraction and refining operation in Mumbai, seizing precious metals and cash estimated at Rs 19.6 crore, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI conducted extensive searches across three locations, uncovering a setup used for melting smuggled gold. During these operations, officials seized 23.92 kg of gold in both bar and melted forms, along with foreign-marked gold, 37 kg of silver, and Rs 5.40 lakh in cash.

Following the investigation, the agency arrested the alleged mastermind of the smuggling syndicate, who failed to account for the source of the gold and lacked proper documentation. Statements from workers and assistants corroborated the syndicate's illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)