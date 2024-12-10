Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Peddling

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified their crackdown on drug peddling, detaining 16 people across Reasi and Katra. Officials confirmed that the suspects, identified as repeat offenders, face judicial custody on preventive grounds.

According to law enforcement, these individuals were engaged in supplying drugs to local youth. Acting on orders from executive magistrates, they were booked under preventive sections to curb their activities.

The district's Senior Superintendent of Police stressed the dual strategy employed by his team, with certain offenders charged under the NDPS Act, while others face preventative actions. Additionally, Parminder Singh was apprehended under the Public Safety Act in Udhampur for posing a threat to regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)