Explosive Chaos: Midnight Escapade at Sector 29 Night Club

In the early hours of Tuesday, explosions outside a night club in Gurugram's Sector 29 disrupted the tranquility. Police reported that a 30-year-old man, identified as Sachin from Meerut, threw two crudely made bombs at the establishment.

The attack, which occurred around 5:15 a.m., resulted in the damage of a scooter and the bar's signboard but thankfully, no casualties. Authorities managed to intercept and detain the suspect before he could deploy additional explosives.

Law enforcement and tactical teams, including a bomb disposal unit, responded swiftly to the scene. The case, under investigation by several specialized units, also attracted a National Investigation Agency inspection, given the potential involvement of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

