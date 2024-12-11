Left Menu

Explosive Chaos: Midnight Escapade at Sector 29 Night Club

A 30-year-old man allegedly threw bombs outside a Gurugram nightclub, causing damage but no casualties. The man was apprehended by police before causing further harm and was reportedly inebriated. Investigations are ongoing to determine potential links to gangster activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:09 IST
Explosive Chaos: Midnight Escapade at Sector 29 Night Club
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, explosions outside a night club in Gurugram's Sector 29 disrupted the tranquility. Police reported that a 30-year-old man, identified as Sachin from Meerut, threw two crudely made bombs at the establishment.

The attack, which occurred around 5:15 a.m., resulted in the damage of a scooter and the bar's signboard but thankfully, no casualties. Authorities managed to intercept and detain the suspect before he could deploy additional explosives.

Law enforcement and tactical teams, including a bomb disposal unit, responded swiftly to the scene. The case, under investigation by several specialized units, also attracted a National Investigation Agency inspection, given the potential involvement of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024