Explosive Chaos: Midnight Escapade at Sector 29 Night Club
A 30-year-old man allegedly threw bombs outside a Gurugram nightclub, causing damage but no casualties. The man was apprehended by police before causing further harm and was reportedly inebriated. Investigations are ongoing to determine potential links to gangster activity.
In the early hours of Tuesday, explosions outside a night club in Gurugram's Sector 29 disrupted the tranquility. Police reported that a 30-year-old man, identified as Sachin from Meerut, threw two crudely made bombs at the establishment.
The attack, which occurred around 5:15 a.m., resulted in the damage of a scooter and the bar's signboard but thankfully, no casualties. Authorities managed to intercept and detain the suspect before he could deploy additional explosives.
Law enforcement and tactical teams, including a bomb disposal unit, responded swiftly to the scene. The case, under investigation by several specialized units, also attracted a National Investigation Agency inspection, given the potential involvement of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
