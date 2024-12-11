Left Menu

U.S. Approves $266M F-16 Support Deal for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential $266.4 million sale to Ukraine for F-16 sustainment services and associated equipment. This deal aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions. Key contractors include Sabena, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, and Pratt and Whitney.

The U.S. State Department has announced its approval for a significant military equipment deal involving Ukraine. The department has authorized the potential sale of sustainment services for F-16 fighter jets, along with relevant equipment, with a total value of $266.4 million, according to a Pentagon release on Tuesday.

The intention behind this deal is to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities as it continues to face geopolitical challenges. This move underscores the ongoing support from the U.S. amidst the contentious situation in the region.

The primary companies involved in this deal include Sabena, recognized for its technical services; Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, a major player in the aerospace industry; and Pratt and Whitney, known for its expertise in aircraft engines. The Pentagon's statement highlighted the collaborative effort of these industry leaders in fulfilling the contract's requirements.

