Mexico's Landmark Labor Reform for App Drivers

In a significant move, Mexico's lower house passed a groundbreaking reform aimed at regulating labor conditions for drivers employed by app-based services such as DiDi, Rappi, and Uber.

This legislative change ensures that these drivers gain access to essential benefits, including social security and a Christmas bonus.

The reform received overwhelming support, securing approval with 462 votes, and faced no abstentions or oppositions, marking a crucial step in labor rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)