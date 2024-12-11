Mexico's Landmark Labor Reform for App Drivers
Mexico's lower house approved a labor reform for app-based drivers, aiming to improve their working conditions. The new regulation ensures social security and benefits like a Christmas bonus. The reform was widely supported, passing with 462 votes, with no abstentions or oppositions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:14 IST
In a significant move, Mexico's lower house passed a groundbreaking reform aimed at regulating labor conditions for drivers employed by app-based services such as DiDi, Rappi, and Uber.
This legislative change ensures that these drivers gain access to essential benefits, including social security and a Christmas bonus.
The reform received overwhelming support, securing approval with 462 votes, and faced no abstentions or oppositions, marking a crucial step in labor rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
