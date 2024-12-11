Left Menu

Mexico's Landmark Labor Reform for App Drivers

Mexico's lower house approved a labor reform for app-based drivers, aiming to improve their working conditions. The new regulation ensures social security and benefits like a Christmas bonus. The reform was widely supported, passing with 462 votes, with no abstentions or oppositions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Mexico's lower house passed a groundbreaking reform aimed at regulating labor conditions for drivers employed by app-based services such as DiDi, Rappi, and Uber.

This legislative change ensures that these drivers gain access to essential benefits, including social security and a Christmas bonus.

The reform received overwhelming support, securing approval with 462 votes, and faced no abstentions or oppositions, marking a crucial step in labor rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

