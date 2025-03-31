YouTuber's Encounter with Priyanka Gandhi's Convoy Sparks Arrest

A YouTuber identified as Aneesh Abraham finds himself at the center of controversy after police arrested him for allegedly obstructing the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The incident took place Saturday night, forcing authorities to intervene.

The altercation unfolded at Mannuthy Bypass Junction, where Vadra was traveling from Vandoor to Kochi Airport. According to sources, the confrontation stemmed from the irritation caused by the pilot vehicle's honking.

Despite Abraham's eventual release on station bail, he faces charges for actions that endangered lives and defied police instructions, law enforcement officials noted.

