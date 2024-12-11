Historic Labor Reform for App-Based Workers in Mexico Approved

On Tuesday, Mexico's lower house approved a groundbreaking reform aimed at regulating labor conditions for app-based workers, including those driving for companies like DiDi, Rappi, and Uber. This move seeks to ensure essential benefits such as access to social security and a Christmas bonus.

The reform passed overwhelmingly with 462 votes in favor, and no abstentions or opposing votes, after a two-hour debate. Morena party lawmaker Ariadna Barrera hailed the approval as a historic milestone that will positively impact hundreds of thousands of workers, contributing to the enhancement of workers' rights.

The proposal, sent by President Claudia Sheinbaum, awaits a Senate vote. If endorsed, Mexico will join nations like Chile and Spain in regulating digital platform work, securing basic labor rights including the minimum wage and social security.

(With inputs from agencies.)