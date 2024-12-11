Left Menu

Historic Labor Reform for App-Based Workers in Mexico Approved

Mexico's lower house approved a reform to regulate labor conditions for delivery drivers and app workers like those employed by DiDi, Rappi, and Uber. This includes benefits like social security and a Christmas bonus. The reform aims to enhance workers' rights and awaits Senate approval.

On Tuesday, Mexico's lower house approved a groundbreaking reform aimed at regulating labor conditions for app-based workers, including those driving for companies like DiDi, Rappi, and Uber. This move seeks to ensure essential benefits such as access to social security and a Christmas bonus.

The reform passed overwhelmingly with 462 votes in favor, and no abstentions or opposing votes, after a two-hour debate. Morena party lawmaker Ariadna Barrera hailed the approval as a historic milestone that will positively impact hundreds of thousands of workers, contributing to the enhancement of workers' rights.

The proposal, sent by President Claudia Sheinbaum, awaits a Senate vote. If endorsed, Mexico will join nations like Chile and Spain in regulating digital platform work, securing basic labor rights including the minimum wage and social security.

