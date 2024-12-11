Left Menu

Myanmar's Economic Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis

Myanmar's economy is set to shrink by 1% in the current fiscal year, according to the World Bank. Severe floods, armed conflict, and inflation have driven widespread issues, disrupting trade and agricultural production. Conflict has displaced 3.5 million people, with poverty and insecurity increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:25 IST
Myanmar's Economic Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis
Myanmar's economy is predicted to shrink by 1% this fiscal year, as severe floods exacerbate existing challenges amid escalating conflict, according to the World Bank’s latest report.

Since the military coup in 2021, which dismantled a decade of democratic progress, the country has been plunged into turmoil, affecting economic and social stability.

Inflation remains high, and widespread armed conflict has displaced millions, worsening poverty and food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

