Myanmar's Economic Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis

Myanmar's economy is predicted to shrink by 1% this fiscal year, as severe floods exacerbate existing challenges amid escalating conflict, according to the World Bank’s latest report.

Since the military coup in 2021, which dismantled a decade of democratic progress, the country has been plunged into turmoil, affecting economic and social stability.

Inflation remains high, and widespread armed conflict has displaced millions, worsening poverty and food insecurity.

