Rohingya Refugee's Journey: From Myanmar to Landowner in Pune

A Rohingya refugee, Muzammil Khan, arrested in India for illegal living, bought land and built a house in Pune. He acquired Aadhaar, PAN cards, and Indian passports. After fleeing Myanmar, Khan lived in a refugee camp then illegally entered India. Authorities have initiated proceedings to cancel the passports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:39 IST
Earlier this year, police apprehended a Rohingya man, Muzammil Khan, for allegedly residing illegally in India. Investigations uncovered his purchase of land and the construction of a home in Pune's Dehu Road area.

Officials found that Khan, a supari seller, acquired crucial identification documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, enabling him to secure Indian passports. He and his wife lived undetected since leaving Myanmar in 2012, navigating a path through a refugee camp in Bangladesh before entering West Bengal illegally.

Khan's land purchase, lacking formal documentation, was made through a woman named Kamble. Authorities have arrested Khan and his wife under Passport and Foreigners Acts, with proceedings to revoke their passports underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

