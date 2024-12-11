Rohingya Refugee's Journey: From Myanmar to Landowner in Pune
A Rohingya refugee, Muzammil Khan, arrested in India for illegal living, bought land and built a house in Pune. He acquired Aadhaar, PAN cards, and Indian passports. After fleeing Myanmar, Khan lived in a refugee camp then illegally entered India. Authorities have initiated proceedings to cancel the passports.
Earlier this year, police apprehended a Rohingya man, Muzammil Khan, for allegedly residing illegally in India. Investigations uncovered his purchase of land and the construction of a home in Pune's Dehu Road area.
Officials found that Khan, a supari seller, acquired crucial identification documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, enabling him to secure Indian passports. He and his wife lived undetected since leaving Myanmar in 2012, navigating a path through a refugee camp in Bangladesh before entering West Bengal illegally.
Khan's land purchase, lacking formal documentation, was made through a woman named Kamble. Authorities have arrested Khan and his wife under Passport and Foreigners Acts, with proceedings to revoke their passports underway.
