Rohingya Refugee's Journey: From Myanmar to Landowner in Pune

Earlier this year, police apprehended a Rohingya man, Muzammil Khan, for allegedly residing illegally in India. Investigations uncovered his purchase of land and the construction of a home in Pune's Dehu Road area.

Officials found that Khan, a supari seller, acquired crucial identification documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, enabling him to secure Indian passports. He and his wife lived undetected since leaving Myanmar in 2012, navigating a path through a refugee camp in Bangladesh before entering West Bengal illegally.

Khan's land purchase, lacking formal documentation, was made through a woman named Kamble. Authorities have arrested Khan and his wife under Passport and Foreigners Acts, with proceedings to revoke their passports underway.

