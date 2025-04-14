Left Menu

Arson at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence: A Night of Terror and Resilience

Suspect Cody Balmer is charged with attempted homicide and terrorism after allegedly attacking Governor Josh Shapiro's home. The arson occurred during Passover, targeting Shapiro and his family. Balmer turned himself in, citing hatred towards the governor. Authorities promise thorough investigations. Shapiro vows to continue his work unafraid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:02 IST
Arson at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence: A Night of Terror and Resilience
arson

A suspect has been charged in connection with an alleged arson attempt at the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Cody Balmer, 38, faces charges including attempted homicide and terrorism.

The attack took place during Passover, when Governor Shapiro and his family were in their home. Despite the fire, which broke out in two rooms, there were no reported injuries.

Authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of the incident, focusing on security measures. Governor Shapiro, undeterred by the attack, affirmed his commitment to his duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025