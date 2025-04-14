Arson at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence: A Night of Terror and Resilience
Suspect Cody Balmer is charged with attempted homicide and terrorism after allegedly attacking Governor Josh Shapiro's home. The arson occurred during Passover, targeting Shapiro and his family. Balmer turned himself in, citing hatred towards the governor. Authorities promise thorough investigations. Shapiro vows to continue his work unafraid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:02 IST
A suspect has been charged in connection with an alleged arson attempt at the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Cody Balmer, 38, faces charges including attempted homicide and terrorism.
The attack took place during Passover, when Governor Shapiro and his family were in their home. Despite the fire, which broke out in two rooms, there were no reported injuries.
Authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of the incident, focusing on security measures. Governor Shapiro, undeterred by the attack, affirmed his commitment to his duties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swedish Journalist Arrested in Turkey Over Terrorism Allegations
LG Sinha Visits Injured Police, CM Abdullah Calls for Lasting Terrorism Control
Counter-Terrorism Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tragic Civilian Casualties Amidst Successful Strike on Militants
Tense Stand-off: Combating Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District
U.S. Military's Counter-Terrorism Mission with El Salvador Sparks Debate