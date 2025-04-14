Arson at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence: A Night of Terror and Resilience

A suspect has been charged in connection with an alleged arson attempt at the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Cody Balmer, 38, faces charges including attempted homicide and terrorism.

The attack took place during Passover, when Governor Shapiro and his family were in their home. Despite the fire, which broke out in two rooms, there were no reported injuries.

Authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of the incident, focusing on security measures. Governor Shapiro, undeterred by the attack, affirmed his commitment to his duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)